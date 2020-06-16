Well Maintained Three Bedroom One and Two Half Bathroom Home. Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring, New Central Air Conditioning, Patio, Pocket Doors, Over 1,400 Square Feet of Above Grade Living Space Plus Full Open Basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7407 North California Avenue have any available units?
7407 North California Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7407 North California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7407 North California Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.