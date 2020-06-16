All apartments in Chicago
7407 North California Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:29 PM

7407 North California Avenue

7407 North California Avenue · (312) 671-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7407 North California Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well Maintained Three Bedroom One and Two Half Bathroom Home. Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring, New Central Air Conditioning, Patio, Pocket Doors, Over 1,400 Square Feet of Above Grade Living Space Plus Full Open Basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 North California Avenue have any available units?
7407 North California Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7407 North California Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7407 North California Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 North California Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7407 North California Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7407 North California Avenue offer parking?
No, 7407 North California Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7407 North California Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 North California Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 North California Avenue have a pool?
No, 7407 North California Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7407 North California Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7407 North California Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 North California Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7407 North California Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7407 North California Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7407 North California Avenue has units with air conditioning.
