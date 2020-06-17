All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 740 West Randolph.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
740 West Randolph
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

740 West Randolph

740 West Randolph Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

740 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,882

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
doorman
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
Being one of the city's trendiest and fast-growing neighborhoods, West Loop/Fulton River is the ideal location for all foodies looking for a hip place to have their next meal. With more restaurants than there are bars, you'll never have to worry about going hungry especially with Restaurant Row being around the corner. The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is within a close distance of this neighborhood - however, it holds more than just sporting events as some of the city's biggest music events are held inside. Maybe that's why Google and McDonald's are trying to rush their way into this neighborhood as well. Features: -Wood Flooring Throughout -Quartz Counter Tops -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances in Select Options -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Outdoor Pool and Hot Tubs -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Huge Dog Run/Park with Washing Stations -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Outdoor Tanning and Grilling Deck -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 West Randolph have any available units?
740 West Randolph has a unit available for $1,882 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 West Randolph have?
Some of 740 West Randolph's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 West Randolph currently offering any rent specials?
740 West Randolph isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 West Randolph pet-friendly?
No, 740 West Randolph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 740 West Randolph offer parking?
Yes, 740 West Randolph does offer parking.
Does 740 West Randolph have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 West Randolph offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 West Randolph have a pool?
Yes, 740 West Randolph has a pool.
Does 740 West Randolph have accessible units?
No, 740 West Randolph does not have accessible units.
Does 740 West Randolph have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 West Randolph does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 740 West Randolph?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7901 S Dobson
7901 S Dobson Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St
Chicago, IL 60606
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2326 N Southport
2326 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
8155 S Maryland Ave
8155 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Gateway West Loop
11 S Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
4808 North Paulina Apt.
4808 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity