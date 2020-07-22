All apartments in Chicago
740 W Fulton St 1209
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

740 W Fulton St 1209

740 W Fulton St · (312) 672-1023
Location

740 W Fulton St, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in West Loop! - Property Id: 303259

2Bed/2Ba for rent situated in the heart of the popular Fulton Market District. High floor with eye popping panoramas of entire downtown loop skyline views from 11-foot floor to ceiling windows! Sun drenched, split two-bedroom w/ amazing upgrades throughout. Both bedrooms are fully enclosed and include black out curtains. Master suite has walk-in closet, double bowl sink, tub & separate shower. In-unit washer dryer & balcony. Modern kitchen w/ granite counters, ss appliances (including brand new dishwasher), and large island. Rent includes water, high speed internet (300mbps) & cable. Storage & garage parking space also included. Additional features include sound proofing in master bedroom, smart electronics & controls. Elevator building offers fitness center, 24-hour door staff, & on site management. Walking distant to all public transportation, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, easy access to expressways + more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/740-w-fulton-st-chicago-il-unit-1209/303259
Property Id 303259

(RLNE5938487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 W Fulton St 1209 have any available units?
740 W Fulton St 1209 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 W Fulton St 1209 have?
Some of 740 W Fulton St 1209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 W Fulton St 1209 currently offering any rent specials?
740 W Fulton St 1209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 W Fulton St 1209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 W Fulton St 1209 is pet friendly.
Does 740 W Fulton St 1209 offer parking?
Yes, 740 W Fulton St 1209 offers parking.
Does 740 W Fulton St 1209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 W Fulton St 1209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 W Fulton St 1209 have a pool?
No, 740 W Fulton St 1209 does not have a pool.
Does 740 W Fulton St 1209 have accessible units?
No, 740 W Fulton St 1209 does not have accessible units.
Does 740 W Fulton St 1209 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 W Fulton St 1209 has units with dishwashers.
