740 W Fulton St 1209

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in West Loop! - Property Id: 303259



2Bed/2Ba for rent situated in the heart of the popular Fulton Market District. High floor with eye popping panoramas of entire downtown loop skyline views from 11-foot floor to ceiling windows! Sun drenched, split two-bedroom w/ amazing upgrades throughout. Both bedrooms are fully enclosed and include black out curtains. Master suite has walk-in closet, double bowl sink, tub & separate shower. In-unit washer dryer & balcony. Modern kitchen w/ granite counters, ss appliances (including brand new dishwasher), and large island. Rent includes water, high speed internet (300mbps) & cable. Storage & garage parking space also included. Additional features include sound proofing in master bedroom, smart electronics & controls. Elevator building offers fitness center, 24-hour door staff, & on site management. Walking distant to all public transportation, shops, restaurants, grocery stores, easy access to expressways + more.

