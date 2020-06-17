All apartments in Chicago
740 S Federal St Unit 1102
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

740 S Federal St Unit 1102

740 S Federal St · (708) 890-8144
Location

740 S Federal St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr gym
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
media room
Rarely available junior 1-BR rental - Property Id: 244596

This apartment has an efficient layout with granite countertops and maple laminate flooring. The sleeping area has unique architectural frosted glass and aluminum partition (no door). There is a private storage locker for tenant's use across the hall from the condo. Printers Square has an on-site 24-hr fitness center for tenant's use, on-site maintenance staff on call, and nighttime security staff. Printers Row Park is just outside the building's entrance. This apartment is walking distance to The 78, the new South Branch Chicago Riverwalk, Columbia College, Printers Row shops and cafes, Harold Washington Library, the Loop, and the Financial District. Also walk to Target, Roosevelt Collection shopping center/movie theater, museums, CBOT, Lake Michigan, and Grant Park. Amazing apartment in a great location!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244596
Property Id 244596

(RLNE5645532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 have any available units?
740 S Federal St Unit 1102 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 have?
Some of 740 S Federal St Unit 1102's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 currently offering any rent specials?
740 S Federal St Unit 1102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 is pet friendly.
Does 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 offer parking?
No, 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 does not offer parking.
Does 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 have a pool?
No, 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 does not have a pool.
Does 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 have accessible units?
No, 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 does not have accessible units.
Does 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 S Federal St Unit 1102 has units with dishwashers.
