740 S Federal St Unit 1102

This apartment has an efficient layout with granite countertops and maple laminate flooring. The sleeping area has unique architectural frosted glass and aluminum partition (no door). There is a private storage locker for tenant's use across the hall from the condo. Printers Square has an on-site 24-hr fitness center for tenant's use, on-site maintenance staff on call, and nighttime security staff. Printers Row Park is just outside the building's entrance. This apartment is walking distance to The 78, the new South Branch Chicago Riverwalk, Columbia College, Printers Row shops and cafes, Harold Washington Library, the Loop, and the Financial District. Also walk to Target, Roosevelt Collection shopping center/movie theater, museums, CBOT, Lake Michigan, and Grant Park. Amazing apartment in a great location!

