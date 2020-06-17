All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

733 N LaSalle Dr

733 N La Salle Dr · (319) 573-5744
Location

733 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1547 · Avail. now

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
HUGE Price Drop! Studio with W/D & Balcony!! - Property Id: 265905

Lux studio on the border of River North and Gold Coast Walkable to all the best things downtown Chicago has to offer
Balcony!
Updated kitchen, dishwasher, granite counters, & stainless steel apps
Floor to ceiling windows
W/D
HW floors
Great closet space and storage

Building Amenities:
Rooftop Pool
24-hour Door Staff
Sun Deck and Fire Pit
Dog Run
Library
Coffee Bar
Gym

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker |
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265905
Property Id 265905

(RLNE5724054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 N LaSalle Dr have any available units?
733 N LaSalle Dr has a unit available for $1,547 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 N LaSalle Dr have?
Some of 733 N LaSalle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 N LaSalle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
733 N LaSalle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 N LaSalle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 N LaSalle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 733 N LaSalle Dr offer parking?
No, 733 N LaSalle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 733 N LaSalle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 N LaSalle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 N LaSalle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 733 N LaSalle Dr has a pool.
Does 733 N LaSalle Dr have accessible units?
No, 733 N LaSalle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 733 N LaSalle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 733 N LaSalle Dr has units with dishwashers.
