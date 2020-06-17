733 N LaSalle Dr

Amenities
HUGE Price Drop! Studio with W/D & Balcony!! - Property Id: 265905
Lux studio on the border of River North and Gold Coast Walkable to all the best things downtown Chicago has to offer
Balcony!
Updated kitchen, dishwasher, granite counters, & stainless steel apps
Floor to ceiling windows
W/D
HW floors
Great closet space and storage
Building Amenities:
Rooftop Pool
24-hour Door Staff
Sun Deck and Fire Pit
Dog Run
Library
Coffee Bar
Gym
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!
Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker |
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |
