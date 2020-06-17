733 N LaSalle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park fire pit gym pool hot tub

HUGE Price Drop! Studio with W/D & Balcony!! - Property Id: 265905



Lux studio on the border of River North and Gold Coast Walkable to all the best things downtown Chicago has to offer

Balcony!

Updated kitchen, dishwasher, granite counters, & stainless steel apps

Floor to ceiling windows

W/D

HW floors

Great closet space and storage



Building Amenities:

Rooftop Pool

24-hour Door Staff

Sun Deck and Fire Pit

Dog Run

Library

Coffee Bar

Gym



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker |

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Phone: 319-573-5744 |



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265905

Property Id 265905



(RLNE5724054)