Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 Be/2ba Rogers park with in unit W/D and parking! - Property Id: 272566



Please call Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090 today!



Nice Updated Kitchen with Maple Cabinets and Quartz Counters

Stainless Steel Appliance Package with Dishwasher and Microwave

In Unit Laundry!

Central Heat and Air

Nice Sized Living Room with Bay Windows

Hardwood Floors and Track Lighting

Queen Sized Bedrooms

Updated Restroom with Granite Counters

Lots of Storage in Rest Room

1 Parking Spot INCLUDED in rent

Pets Negotiable



-About the Area-

Great Rogers Park Location

Across from Pottawattomie park

Easy Grocery Shopping at Jewel 1 block away!

Easy Travel via CTA

CTA Bus 22: Clark & Chase (0.11 mi)

CTA Red Line: Howard (0.39 mi)

CTA Purple Line: Howard (0.39 mi)



-About the Deal-

Available May 1

No Security Deposit

Move In Fee of $350 Per Person to Owner

$150 Move In Fee to HOA

Landlord Pays Water

Tenant Pays Gas & Electric

Parking Spot INCLUDED

Pets Negotiabl

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272566

Property Id 272566



(RLNE5837056)