730 W Cornelia Ave 405

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large Lakeview Studio w/All Utilities included! - Property Id: 303235



This apartment is a must-see and in a amazing location. This apartment is located in a highly desirable, walkable neighborhood. You are minutes to the Lake, Wrigley field, tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, there are several grocery stores within a block or two. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances ! The building has on-site laundry. Call today for a showing this apartment will not last long!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303235

No Pets Allowed



