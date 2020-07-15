All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

730 W Cornelia Ave 405

730 West Cornelia Avenue · (708) 256-2960
Location

730 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 405 · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large Lakeview Studio w/All Utilities included! - Property Id: 303235

This apartment is a must-see and in a amazing location. This apartment is located in a highly desirable, walkable neighborhood. You are minutes to the Lake, Wrigley field, tons of restaurants, bars, and shopping. Plus, there are several grocery stores within a block or two. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances ! The building has on-site laundry. Call today for a showing this apartment will not last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303235
Property Id 303235

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 have any available units?
730 W Cornelia Ave 405 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 have?
Some of 730 W Cornelia Ave 405's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 currently offering any rent specials?
730 W Cornelia Ave 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 pet-friendly?
No, 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 offer parking?
No, 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 does not offer parking.
Does 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 have a pool?
No, 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 does not have a pool.
Does 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 have accessible units?
No, 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 W Cornelia Ave 405 does not have units with dishwashers.
