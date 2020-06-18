727 W BRIAR

Amenities

One Bedroom in Lake View East

This one bedroom in Lake View East features a spacious bedroom that can easily accommodate a queen-sized bed, a large living room with great natural sunlight from newly installed windows, and hardwood floors. This apartment has all the charm and character you expect from a vintage property, but has been remodeled and updated beautifully. Laundry facilities and a storage area on site. Broadway, Halsted, and Clark St. are at your doorstep, as well as a multitude of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building