727 W BRIAR
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:02 AM

727 W BRIAR

727 West Briar Place · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

727 West Briar Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One Bedroom in Lake View East
This one bedroom in Lake View East features a spacious bedroom that can easily accommodate a queen-sized bed, a large living room with great natural sunlight from newly installed windows, and hardwood floors. This apartment has all the charm and character you expect from a vintage property, but has been remodeled and updated beautifully. Laundry facilities and a storage area on site. Broadway, Halsted, and Clark St. are at your doorstep, as well as a multitude of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 W BRIAR have any available units?
727 W BRIAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 727 W BRIAR currently offering any rent specials?
727 W BRIAR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 W BRIAR pet-friendly?
No, 727 W BRIAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 727 W BRIAR offer parking?
No, 727 W BRIAR does not offer parking.
Does 727 W BRIAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 W BRIAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 W BRIAR have a pool?
No, 727 W BRIAR does not have a pool.
Does 727 W BRIAR have accessible units?
No, 727 W BRIAR does not have accessible units.
Does 727 W BRIAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 W BRIAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 W BRIAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 W BRIAR does not have units with air conditioning.
