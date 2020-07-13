All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

7240 S Yates Blvd

Location

7240 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7240 S Yates Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This 6-unit building in
South Shore, Chicago features
off-street parking and apartments with hardwood floors and pre-wired phone/cable. Walking distance to Chef Sara's Cafe, 71st & Jeffrey Convenience Store, Hoagy House, Family Dollar, and the South Shore Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the nearby South Shore stop and CTA bus lines 6, 26, & 71. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 S Yates Blvd have any available units?
7240 S Yates Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7240 S Yates Blvd have?
Some of 7240 S Yates Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7240 S Yates Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7240 S Yates Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 S Yates Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7240 S Yates Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7240 S Yates Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7240 S Yates Blvd offers parking.
Does 7240 S Yates Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 S Yates Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 S Yates Blvd have a pool?
No, 7240 S Yates Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7240 S Yates Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7240 S Yates Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7240 S Yates Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7240 S Yates Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
