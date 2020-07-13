7240 S Yates Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This 6-unit building in

South Shore, Chicago features

off-street parking and apartments with hardwood floors and pre-wired phone/cable. Walking distance to Chef Sara's Cafe, 71st & Jeffrey Convenience Store, Hoagy House, Family Dollar, and the South Shore Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the nearby South Shore stop and CTA bus lines 6, 26, & 71. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to schedule your showing!