720 South Claremont Avenue

Located on a tree-lined street with Claremont Park at the end of the street this 3 bed, 1 bath apartment is an oasis in the city complete with a shared backyard and all of the city conveniences minutes away. Located an easy walk away from UIC medical district, Taylor Street shops, restaurants, and nightlife. Need to leave the neighborhood? The Blue Line is a couple of blocks to the North, Western Ave bus 1 block West, UIC shuttle minutes away, and I290 a short car ride away. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features high ceilings, oversized living room windows, separate dining room, kitchen with eating nook, and a separate office/den. On-site manager and permit parking available in front. Central air and onsite coin laundry