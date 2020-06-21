All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 720 South Claremont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
720 South Claremont Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:26 PM

720 South Claremont Avenue

720 South Claremont Avenue · (773) 294-9308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

720 South Claremont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Located on a tree-lined street with Claremont Park at the end of the street this 3 bed, 1 bath apartment is an oasis in the city complete with a shared backyard and all of the city conveniences minutes away. Located an easy walk away from UIC medical district, Taylor Street shops, restaurants, and nightlife. Need to leave the neighborhood? The Blue Line is a couple of blocks to the North, Western Ave bus 1 block West, UIC shuttle minutes away, and I290 a short car ride away. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features high ceilings, oversized living room windows, separate dining room, kitchen with eating nook, and a separate office/den. On-site manager and permit parking available in front. Central air and onsite coin laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 South Claremont Avenue have any available units?
720 South Claremont Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 720 South Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 South Claremont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 South Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 South Claremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 720 South Claremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 720 South Claremont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 720 South Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 South Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 South Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 720 South Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 720 South Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 720 South Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 720 South Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 South Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 South Claremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 720 South Claremont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 720 South Claremont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5300 S.blackstone Ave A
5300 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheffield Lofts - 3110 N Sheffield Ave
3110 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity