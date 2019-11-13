All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

713 West Brompton Avenue

713 W Brompton Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1266385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

713 W Brompton Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
*UNDER RENOVATION* Whole building is being remodeled now. Pictures reflect model unit and are finishes only. Must see unit in person for space/layout.

Utilities Included:
Water

Description:
Brand New Remodeled spacious one bedroom in fabulous courtyard building. Very sunny and bright. Laundry in unit, SS Appliances, dishwasher, hardwood floors, window unit for heat/ac.
Short walk to lake, park, shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores. Just off Lake Shore Drive.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 West Brompton Avenue have any available units?
713 West Brompton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 West Brompton Avenue have?
Some of 713 West Brompton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 West Brompton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
713 West Brompton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 West Brompton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 West Brompton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 713 West Brompton Avenue offer parking?
No, 713 West Brompton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 713 West Brompton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 West Brompton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 West Brompton Avenue have a pool?
No, 713 West Brompton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 713 West Brompton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 713 West Brompton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 713 West Brompton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 West Brompton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
