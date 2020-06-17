711 North Hoyne Avenue

Amenities
This absolutely adorable 2 bed 1 bath condo is available for renters beginning 5/1. Bright and light, hardwood floors throughout main living area and carpeted bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen has butcher block counters, breakfast island, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and lots of storage space. Both bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space. Pet friendly--bring your cats and dogs (additional fee will apply). Washer/dryer in unit and central heat/ac. Street parking. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE, AND VACANT SO CAN BE SHOWN.
Contact us to schedule a showing.