710 West Van Buren Street

Beautiful northeast corner 2bed/2ba in highly desirable West Loop location ~ Available 7/1

Beautiful northeast corner 2bed/2ba in highly desirable West Loop location. Approximately 1200+ square feet. Features split floor plan with newly remodeled hardwood floors. Floor to ceiling windows & exposed concrete ceilings. In-unit laundry. Balcony w/ eastern facing city views of downtown. Rent includes garage parking, basic cable and internet. Walking distance to the Loop, Blue line Clinton or UIC-Halsted stops, Union and Ogilvie Transportation Stations, Randolph/Fulton Market district, Greek Town and much more in the sought out West Loop area!



