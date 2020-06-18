708 W BITTERSWEET PL

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry internet access tennis court

MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLD! GREAT LOCATION, AVAILABLE NOW

This sunny south facing 1 bedroom is a on quiet street but has easy access to all that lakeview has to offer. You are steps from: the lake, park, bike path, golf course , tennis courts, divvy bikes, zip car, downtown express buses, whole foods, jewel, starbucks coffee shops, wrigley field, wrigleyville nightlife. You can walk to all of that!!! Perfect for someone who works downtown. The unit includes all utilities + CABLE + wifi! You can't beat that.

Amenities: ALL utilities included (heat, water, electric + basic CABLE + wifi INTERNET) just pay your phone bill. Pergo floors Updated Kitchen Laundry in Building Secured fob entrance baseboard heating - keeps place warm in winters window AC - to keep place cool in summers bedroom has blackout blind so you sleep well berdoom ceiling fan storage locker

NEARBY TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS 1 block from bus stops that go downtown (Buses 136, 144, 146 & 148). 20-35 minutes to downtown 5-10 minute walk to red line Sheridan & Irving park stop. 30-35 minutes to downtown IGO car and Zip car locations < 5 minute walk 2 Divvy bike stations