708 W BITTERSWEET PL
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:18 PM

708 W BITTERSWEET PL

708 West Bittersweet Place · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 West Bittersweet Place, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
internet access
tennis court
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLD! GREAT LOCATION, AVAILABLE NOW
This sunny south facing 1 bedroom is a on quiet street but has easy access to all that lakeview has to offer. You are steps from: the lake, park, bike path, golf course , tennis courts, divvy bikes, zip car, downtown express buses, whole foods, jewel, starbucks coffee shops, wrigley field, wrigleyville nightlife. You can walk to all of that!!! Perfect for someone who works downtown. The unit includes all utilities + CABLE + wifi! You can't beat that.
Amenities: ALL utilities included (heat, water, electric + basic CABLE + wifi INTERNET) just pay your phone bill. Pergo floors Updated Kitchen Laundry in Building Secured fob entrance baseboard heating - keeps place warm in winters window AC - to keep place cool in summers bedroom has blackout blind so you sleep well berdoom ceiling fan storage locker
NEARBY TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS 1 block from bus stops that go downtown (Buses 136, 144, 146 & 148). 20-35 minutes to downtown 5-10 minute walk to red line Sheridan & Irving park stop. 30-35 minutes to downtown IGO car and Zip car locations < 5 minute walk 2 Divvy bike stations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 W BITTERSWEET PL have any available units?
708 W BITTERSWEET PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 W BITTERSWEET PL have?
Some of 708 W BITTERSWEET PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 W BITTERSWEET PL currently offering any rent specials?
708 W BITTERSWEET PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 W BITTERSWEET PL pet-friendly?
No, 708 W BITTERSWEET PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 708 W BITTERSWEET PL offer parking?
No, 708 W BITTERSWEET PL does not offer parking.
Does 708 W BITTERSWEET PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 W BITTERSWEET PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 W BITTERSWEET PL have a pool?
No, 708 W BITTERSWEET PL does not have a pool.
Does 708 W BITTERSWEET PL have accessible units?
No, 708 W BITTERSWEET PL does not have accessible units.
Does 708 W BITTERSWEET PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 W BITTERSWEET PL does not have units with dishwashers.
