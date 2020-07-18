Amenities
Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 706 W GORDON TER, #301 - Property Id: 313483
Spacious half duplex 2 bed 1.5 bath with Parking, cable/internet included in lovely Buena Park
Large, upgraded and Bright 2 bed and 1.5 bath in Buena Park. Close to the Lake Front with easy access to downtown via express busses. Parking, cable and internet are included in the rent. Laundry in building. Hardwood floors on main level. Exercise room in building. Presented by Fulton Grace.
Amenities:
Elevator, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/706-w-gordon-ter-chicago-il-unit-301/313483
