Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 706 W GORDON TER, #301 - Property Id: 313483



Spacious half duplex 2 bed 1.5 bath with Parking, cable/internet included in lovely Buena Park

Large, upgraded and Bright 2 bed and 1.5 bath in Buena Park. Close to the Lake Front with easy access to downtown via express busses. Parking, cable and internet are included in the rent. Laundry in building. Hardwood floors on main level. Exercise room in building. Presented by Fulton Grace.



Amenities:

Elevator, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/706-w-gordon-ter-chicago-il-unit-301/313483

Property Id 313483



(RLNE5939141)