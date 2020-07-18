All apartments in Chicago
706 W Gordon Ter 301

706 West Gordon Terrace · (872) 704-0744
Location

706 West Gordon Terrace, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 706 W GORDON TER, #301 - Property Id: 313483

Spacious half duplex 2 bed 1.5 bath with Parking, cable/internet included in lovely Buena Park
Large, upgraded and Bright 2 bed and 1.5 bath in Buena Park. Close to the Lake Front with easy access to downtown via express busses. Parking, cable and internet are included in the rent. Laundry in building. Hardwood floors on main level. Exercise room in building. Presented by Fulton Grace.

Amenities:
Elevator, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/706-w-gordon-ter-chicago-il-unit-301/313483
Property Id 313483

(RLNE5939141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 W Gordon Ter 301 have any available units?
706 W Gordon Ter 301 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 W Gordon Ter 301 have?
Some of 706 W Gordon Ter 301's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 W Gordon Ter 301 currently offering any rent specials?
706 W Gordon Ter 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 W Gordon Ter 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 W Gordon Ter 301 is pet friendly.
Does 706 W Gordon Ter 301 offer parking?
Yes, 706 W Gordon Ter 301 offers parking.
Does 706 W Gordon Ter 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 W Gordon Ter 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 W Gordon Ter 301 have a pool?
No, 706 W Gordon Ter 301 does not have a pool.
Does 706 W Gordon Ter 301 have accessible units?
No, 706 W Gordon Ter 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 W Gordon Ter 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 W Gordon Ter 301 has units with dishwashers.
