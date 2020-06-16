All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
7051 South Indiana Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:05 PM

7051 South Indiana Avenue

7051 South Indiana Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

7051 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful & recently updated 3 bedroom unit in Park Manor. This apartment is 1 of the largest in the area, & it is gorgeous. The unit is beautiful and practical, featuring contemporary finishes. Walk in to the comfort of a warm and spacious home and enjoy time with loved ones in the living room (17x13) or dining room (10x12). There is a nook (7x7) in between for your creativity. The kitchen (9x14) features an upgraded layout, with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, & tiled backsplash wall. The recently updated bathroom (13x6) has modern ceramic tiles over the bathtub. All 3 bedrooms (12x12, 9x12 & 11X14) are spacious and have their own closets. This home has its own heating system, you will never worry about being cold. The apartment is filled with sunlight, & most rooms enjoy lots of natural light. The large balcony & huge yard are ready for your enjoyment. Close to public transportation, shopping and expressways. Credit/Background Check Required. Move-in Fee $350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 South Indiana Avenue have any available units?
7051 South Indiana Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7051 South Indiana Avenue have?
Some of 7051 South Indiana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7051 South Indiana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7051 South Indiana Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 South Indiana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7051 South Indiana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7051 South Indiana Avenue offer parking?
No, 7051 South Indiana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7051 South Indiana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 South Indiana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 South Indiana Avenue have a pool?
No, 7051 South Indiana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7051 South Indiana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7051 South Indiana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 South Indiana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7051 South Indiana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
