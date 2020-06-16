7051 South Indiana Avenue

Amenities

Come see this beautiful & recently updated 3 bedroom unit in Park Manor. This apartment is 1 of the largest in the area, & it is gorgeous. The unit is beautiful and practical, featuring contemporary finishes. Walk in to the comfort of a warm and spacious home and enjoy time with loved ones in the living room (17x13) or dining room (10x12). There is a nook (7x7) in between for your creativity. The kitchen (9x14) features an upgraded layout, with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, & tiled backsplash wall. The recently updated bathroom (13x6) has modern ceramic tiles over the bathtub. All 3 bedrooms (12x12, 9x12 & 11X14) are spacious and have their own closets. This home has its own heating system, you will never worry about being cold. The apartment is filled with sunlight, & most rooms enjoy lots of natural light. The large balcony & huge yard are ready for your enjoyment. Close to public transportation, shopping and expressways. Credit/Background Check Required. Move-in Fee $350.