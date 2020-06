Amenities

Unit 12 Available 07/01/20 Nice one bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 298358



Nice 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with lots of closet space. This unit has newer kitchen, comes with stove and fridge. There is off street available.There is washer/dryer in the building and parking available. All utilities are included in the rent except the electric. Walking distance to the train and bus service.MUSR SEE

No Pets Allowed



