7041 w 63rd St 2

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Flat in Clearing, Chicago - Property Id: 313804



REMODELED BRICK BUILDING LOCATED IN CLEARING. UPDATES INCLUDE: NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, SS APPLIANCES, NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, MIRROR CLOSET DOORS IN EVERY BEDROOM W/CEILING FANS, RECESSED LIGHTING IN BOTH UNITS, NEW FURNACE, CENTRAL AIR UNITS, WATER HEATERS, NEW FLOORING THOUGH-OUT BUILDING, ROOF ON BUILDING ONLY 6 YEARS OLD, NOTHING TO DO HERE BUT MOVE IN!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313804

Property Id 313804



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5907583)