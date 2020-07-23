7026 S Creiger E4

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave range

RENOVATED 2 BED IN WOODLAWN - Property Id: 316918



RENOVATED 2 bedroom in Woodlawn area. Very spacious and relaxing. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. LAUNDRY IN UNIT!! Enjoy the luxury of being near the beach, many restaurants and public transportation.



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

600+ CREDIT SCORE, 3 X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS



Please text or email Shannon Smith at (312)914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7026-s-creiger-chicago-il-unit-e4/316918

