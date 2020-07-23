All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7026 S Creiger E4

7026 South Cregier Avenue · (312) 914-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7026 South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E4 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED 2 BED IN WOODLAWN - Property Id: 316918

RENOVATED 2 bedroom in Woodlawn area. Very spacious and relaxing. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom. LAUNDRY IN UNIT!! Enjoy the luxury of being near the beach, many restaurants and public transportation.

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
600+ CREDIT SCORE, 3 X INCOME, NO BANKRUPTCIES, NO EVICTIONS

Please text or email Shannon Smith at (312)914-1268 Shannon.dreamspots@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7026-s-creiger-chicago-il-unit-e4/316918
Property Id 316918

(RLNE5945815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 S Creiger E4 have any available units?
7026 S Creiger E4 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7026 S Creiger E4 have?
Some of 7026 S Creiger E4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 S Creiger E4 currently offering any rent specials?
7026 S Creiger E4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 S Creiger E4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7026 S Creiger E4 is pet friendly.
Does 7026 S Creiger E4 offer parking?
No, 7026 S Creiger E4 does not offer parking.
Does 7026 S Creiger E4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7026 S Creiger E4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 S Creiger E4 have a pool?
No, 7026 S Creiger E4 does not have a pool.
Does 7026 S Creiger E4 have accessible units?
No, 7026 S Creiger E4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 S Creiger E4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 S Creiger E4 has units with dishwashers.
