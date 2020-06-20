All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
700 W Van Buren St 1006
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

700 W Van Buren St 1006

700 W Van Buren St · (312) 772-5312
Location

700 W Van Buren St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Great 2 Bedroom Condo in West Loop Gate! - Property Id: 284600

Available for rent immediately! Well maintained 2 bed/2 bath corner unit in the Platinum Tower building. Soft loft unit with 2 enclosed bedrooms. Floor to ceiling windows throughout with blinds on all windows. Lots of natural light. Blinds and curtains in the bedrooms. Bedrooms painted neutral colors. Balcony with western exposure enough for a table, 2 chairs, and a grill. Hardwood floors throughout including the bedrooms. Kitchen has been upgraded with 42 inch cabinets and a granite countertop. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizer, ensuite bathroom, and in unit laundry. Living room is wired for 5.1 surround sound. One garage parking space in the building is included! Located walking distance from financial district, law schools, UIC & Greektown. Great for those who work in the Illinois Medical District. Easy access to major expressways and CTA. Only 2 blocks to Union Station and close to some of the best restaurants and bars in town! No Smoking or Pets Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284600
Property Id 284600

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W Van Buren St 1006 have any available units?
700 W Van Buren St 1006 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W Van Buren St 1006 have?
Some of 700 W Van Buren St 1006's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W Van Buren St 1006 currently offering any rent specials?
700 W Van Buren St 1006 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W Van Buren St 1006 pet-friendly?
No, 700 W Van Buren St 1006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1006 offer parking?
Yes, 700 W Van Buren St 1006 does offer parking.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 W Van Buren St 1006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1006 have a pool?
No, 700 W Van Buren St 1006 does not have a pool.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1006 have accessible units?
No, 700 W Van Buren St 1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W Van Buren St 1006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 W Van Buren St 1006 has units with dishwashers.
