700 W Van Buren St 1006

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Great 2 Bedroom Condo in West Loop Gate! - Property Id: 284600



Available for rent immediately! Well maintained 2 bed/2 bath corner unit in the Platinum Tower building. Soft loft unit with 2 enclosed bedrooms. Floor to ceiling windows throughout with blinds on all windows. Lots of natural light. Blinds and curtains in the bedrooms. Bedrooms painted neutral colors. Balcony with western exposure enough for a table, 2 chairs, and a grill. Hardwood floors throughout including the bedrooms. Kitchen has been upgraded with 42 inch cabinets and a granite countertop. Master suite has a walk-in closet with custom organizer, ensuite bathroom, and in unit laundry. Living room is wired for 5.1 surround sound. One garage parking space in the building is included! Located walking distance from financial district, law schools, UIC & Greektown. Great for those who work in the Illinois Medical District. Easy access to major expressways and CTA. Only 2 blocks to Union Station and close to some of the best restaurants and bars in town! No Smoking or Pets Allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284600

Property Id 284600



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795969)