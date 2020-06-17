All apartments in Chicago
700 North Hudson Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

700 North Hudson Avenue

700 North Hudson Avenue · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 North Hudson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1808 · Avail. now

$3,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
700 North Hudson Avenue Apt #1808, Chicago, IL 60654 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. **Price reduction!!! This RARE 2BR/2BA Apartment Home is sprawling at 1,065 square feet! Available for Immediate move-in, you do not want to wait to secure this one, call me now this could be your next home! Please call, text or email with any questions or to schedule a showing. Malcolm Vinson| Agent Epoch Chicago Phone: 312-366-1166 Pictures are representative of the advertised unit. The actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Equal housing opportunity. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582650 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 North Hudson Avenue have any available units?
700 North Hudson Avenue has a unit available for $3,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 700 North Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 North Hudson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 North Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 North Hudson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 700 North Hudson Avenue offer parking?
No, 700 North Hudson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 700 North Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 North Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 North Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 North Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 North Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 North Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 North Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 North Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 North Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 North Hudson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
