6971 N Greenview Ave 3N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6971 N Greenview Ave 3N

6971 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6971 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
media room
Unit 3N Available 08/01/20 Loyola 2Bed In Unit W/D - Property Id: 300282

2 Bed / 1 Bath Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park One Block from Morse Red Line! In-Unit W/D!

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Be the first to enjoy the updated modern features including:

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6971-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-3n/300282
Property Id 300282

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N have any available units?
6971 N Greenview Ave 3N has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N have?
Some of 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N currently offering any rent specials?
6971 N Greenview Ave 3N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N is pet friendly.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N offer parking?
No, 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N does not offer parking.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N have a pool?
No, 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N does not have a pool.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N have accessible units?
No, 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6971 N Greenview Ave 3N has units with dishwashers.
