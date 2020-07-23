6971 N Greenview Ave 3N

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub media room

Unit 3N Available 08/01/20 Loyola 2Bed In Unit W/D - Property Id: 300282



2 Bed / 1 Bath Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park One Block from Morse Red Line! In-Unit W/D!



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Be the first to enjoy the updated modern features including:



-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Central Heat / AC

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops

-Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop! Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park! Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6971-n-greenview-ave-chicago-il-unit-3n/300282

Property Id 300282



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5940767)