6971 N Greenview Ave 2S

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit 2S Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Morse Line Renovation! - Property Id: 219356



2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Enjoy the updated modern features including:



-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer

-Central Heat / AC

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher

-Granite Counter tops

-Dark Wood Cabinetry

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Spa Tiled Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



INTERNET IN BUILDING!



Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop!



Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park!



Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!



Available now!



Included in Rent: Water, Trash & Maintenance



Application Fee & Admin Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fees apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219356

No Dogs Allowed



