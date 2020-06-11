All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6971 N Greenview Ave 2S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

6971 N Greenview Ave 2S

6971 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6971 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
media room
Unit 2S Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Morse Line Renovation! - Property Id: 219356

2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Enjoy the updated modern features including:

-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Counter tops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

INTERNET IN BUILDING!

Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop!

Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park!

Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!

Available now!

Included in Rent: Water, Trash & Maintenance

Application Fee & Admin Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fees apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219356
Property Id 219356

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5554862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S have any available units?
6971 N Greenview Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S have?
Some of 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
6971 N Greenview Ave 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S offer parking?
No, 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S does not offer parking.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6971 N Greenview Ave 2S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
Medical District Apartments
901 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60607
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60604
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Wolcott & Winnemac
5032 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity