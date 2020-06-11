6971 N Greenview Ave 2S

Amenities
Unit 2S Available 07/01/20 Exceptional Morse Line Renovation! - Property Id: 219356
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Completely Rehabbed Apt in Rogers Park. Enjoy the updated modern features including:
-IN-UNIT Washer / Dryer
-Central Heat / AC
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Dishwasher
-Granite Counter tops
-Dark Wood Cabinetry
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Spa Tiled Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
INTERNET IN BUILDING!
Only one block to the Morse Red Line Stop!
Walk to Loyola University, Grocery, Theaters, Bars, Restaurants, and Loyola Park!
Just a few blocks to the Lake Shore!
Available now!
Included in Rent: Water, Trash & Maintenance
Application Fee & Admin Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fees apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219356
Property Id 219356
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5554862)