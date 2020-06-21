All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

6947 S Jeffery Blvd

6947 South Jeffery Boulevard · (708) 669-9316
Location

6947 South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2E · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in South Shore. Safe secure well-maintained building with amenities that include balcony, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $950/month rent. $950 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Building Faith Inc. at 708-669-9316 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible management company that cares about the tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6947 S Jeffery Blvd have any available units?
6947 S Jeffery Blvd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6947 S Jeffery Blvd have?
Some of 6947 S Jeffery Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6947 S Jeffery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6947 S Jeffery Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6947 S Jeffery Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6947 S Jeffery Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6947 S Jeffery Blvd offer parking?
No, 6947 S Jeffery Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6947 S Jeffery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6947 S Jeffery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6947 S Jeffery Blvd have a pool?
No, 6947 S Jeffery Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6947 S Jeffery Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6947 S Jeffery Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6947 S Jeffery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6947 S Jeffery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
