Lincoln Park One Bedroom - Great Location

Large One Bedroom apartment on a quiet tree-lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! The unit features a completely renovated kitchen and bathroom, new flooring, central heat and air, in-unit washer and dryer, Laundry available on-site. Cats welcome. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in the building