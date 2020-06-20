6814 N Ashland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

This newly remodeled condo is located at the corner of Ashland Blvd. and Pratt in Rogers Park. The unit has an updated Kitchen that opens into a large Living Room, and it includes the following amenities...



*Newer Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal)

*Bright Kitchen with Granite Countertops

*Gas Fireplace

*Central Air Conditioning

*In Unit Washer and Dryer

*New Hardwood Floors

*Jacuzzi Tub

*Private Storage Locker



The building is close to public transportation, and it has a beautiful courtyard along with a community roof top deck. Parking is available on the street. Come and enjoy all that Rogers Park has to offer!



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: June 1st

TYPE: Condominium

YEAR BUILT:

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT:

GARAGE: NA

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text John at (312) 636-5144 . Bring picture ID



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection

HOA FEE: Paid by Owner

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Landscaping and Snow Removal

PET RULE: Up to 2 small dogs and cats (max weight 25 lbs). Contact management for breed restrictions.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum

SPECIAL PROVISIONS: All residents must follow HOA rules and regulations, and Move In must be coordinated through HOA



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

• $400 move in fee per adult 18 or older (non refundable)

• HOA: $100 Move In Deposit (refundable)

• Pet Fee: $25 per month per pet (if applicable)

• $55 application fee per adult 18 or older (non refundable)

• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)



John Golden - Managing Broker



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.