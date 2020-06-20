All apartments in Chicago
6814 N Ashland Ave
6814 N Ashland Ave

6814 N Ashland Blvd · (872) 395-6433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6814 N Ashland Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This newly remodeled condo is located at the corner of Ashland Blvd. and Pratt in Rogers Park. The unit has an updated Kitchen that opens into a large Living Room, and it includes the following amenities...

*Newer Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal)
*Bright Kitchen with Granite Countertops
*Gas Fireplace
*Central Air Conditioning
*In Unit Washer and Dryer
*New Hardwood Floors
*Jacuzzi Tub
*Private Storage Locker

The building is close to public transportation, and it has a beautiful courtyard along with a community roof top deck. Parking is available on the street. Come and enjoy all that Rogers Park has to offer!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: June 1st
TYPE: Condominium
YEAR BUILT:
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT:
GARAGE: NA
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text John at (312) 636-5144 . Bring picture ID

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection
HOA FEE: Paid by Owner
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Landscaping and Snow Removal
PET RULE: Up to 2 small dogs and cats (max weight 25 lbs). Contact management for breed restrictions.
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum
SPECIAL PROVISIONS: All residents must follow HOA rules and regulations, and Move In must be coordinated through HOA

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
• $400 move in fee per adult 18 or older (non refundable)
• HOA: $100 Move In Deposit (refundable)
• Pet Fee: $25 per month per pet (if applicable)
• $55 application fee per adult 18 or older (non refundable)
• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)

John Golden - Managing Broker

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

