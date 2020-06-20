6814 N Ashland Ave

Amenities
This newly remodeled condo is located at the corner of Ashland Blvd. and Pratt in Rogers Park. The unit has an updated Kitchen that opens into a large Living Room, and it includes the following amenities...
*Newer Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Disposal)
*Bright Kitchen with Granite Countertops
*Gas Fireplace
*Central Air Conditioning
*In Unit Washer and Dryer
*New Hardwood Floors
*Jacuzzi Tub
*Private Storage Locker
The building is close to public transportation, and it has a beautiful courtyard along with a community roof top deck. Parking is available on the street. Come and enjoy all that Rogers Park has to offer!
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: June 1st
TYPE: Condominium
YEAR BUILT:
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT:
GARAGE: NA
FENCED YARD: Yes
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com for details.
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call or text John at (312) 636-5144 . Bring picture ID
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Rent includes water, sewer and trash collection
HOA FEE: Paid by Owner
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Landscaping and Snow Removal
PET RULE: Up to 2 small dogs and cats (max weight 25 lbs). Contact management for breed restrictions.
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 month minimum
SPECIAL PROVISIONS: All residents must follow HOA rules and regulations, and Move In must be coordinated through HOA
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.KeyrenterChicagoNorth.com, located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
• $400 move in fee per adult 18 or older (non refundable)
• HOA: $100 Move In Deposit (refundable)
• Pet Fee: $25 per month per pet (if applicable)
• $55 application fee per adult 18 or older (non refundable)
• Monthly Rental Administration Fee (1% of Rent)
John Golden - Managing Broker
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.