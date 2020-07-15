All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E

681 W Wrightwood Ave · (773) 807-4543
Location

681 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3E · Avail. now

$1,410

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
1Bed - 1Bath at 681 W Wrightwood Ave - Property Id: 313207

1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313207
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E have any available units?
681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E has a unit available for $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E have?
Some of 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E currently offering any rent specials?
681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E is pet friendly.
Does 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E offer parking?
No, 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E does not offer parking.
Does 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E have a pool?
No, 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E does not have a pool.
Does 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E have accessible units?
No, 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 681 W Wrightwood Ave 3E has units with dishwashers.
