Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry

you just couldn't find a better place to be in the heart of Chicago. Printer's Row is surprisingly quiet & unhurried considering it has terrific restaurants & pubs & is close to endless shopping opportunities. It's an easy walk or roll to all the lakefront excitement & beaches & an easy reach to the several universities just a block or few away. This studio rental has been recently renovated w/ ss appliances, granite kitchen, newly refinished hardwood floors. Laundry on site.

