6732 S CHAPPEL 1C

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

**BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 BED IN JACKSON PARK** - Property Id: 209065



**Come home to a NICELY HEATED which is INCLUDED new MODERN & SPACIOUS 1 BED on a quiet, peaceful street in JACKSON PARK - NEAR HYDE PARK -HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, best part is being SUPER CLOSE TO THE BEACH, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!



Application requirements**550+ Credit Score**Monthly Income 3x the rent** No evictions **



MOVE IN FEE $500



Please TEXT or EMAIL TREMAINE BROWN at DREAM SPOTS LEASING to schedule a showing or for more information: trebrown.dreamspotsrealestate@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209065

No Pets Allowed



