6732 S CHAPPEL 1C
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6732 S CHAPPEL 1C

6732 South Chappel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6732 South Chappel Avenue, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 BED IN JACKSON PARK** - Property Id: 209065

**Come home to a NICELY HEATED which is INCLUDED new MODERN & SPACIOUS 1 BED on a quiet, peaceful street in JACKSON PARK - NEAR HYDE PARK -HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, best part is being SUPER CLOSE TO THE BEACH, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

Application requirements**550+ Credit Score**Monthly Income 3x the rent** No evictions **

MOVE IN FEE $500

Please TEXT or EMAIL TREMAINE BROWN at DREAM SPOTS LEASING to schedule a showing or for more information: trebrown.dreamspotsrealestate@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209065
Property Id 209065

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

