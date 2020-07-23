All apartments in Chicago
6720 N Lakewood Ave 2

6720 North Lakewood Avenue · (773) 491-1713
Location

6720 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
2BR / 1BA near Loyola Red Line Rehab In Unit W/D - Property Id: 260607

2BR / 1BA Loyola Red Line Adjacent Rehab - In Unit W/D, Modern Kitchen and Finishes!

This two bedroom apartment in between the Loyola and Morse Red Line stops has generously sized bedrooms with excellent closet space. It has been recently rehabbed with modern finishes including:

- Central heat and air conditioning
- IN-UNIT washer and dryer
- Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher
- Dark Wood Cabinetry
- Modern Lighting Fixtures
- Recently Replaced Windows, Plumbing, Electric

In this location you have quick access to Loyola University and the Red Line. Within walking distance of Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Convenience Stores, a Movie Theater, and the Lakefront Beaches!

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6720-n-lakewood-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/260607
Property Id 260607

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5940959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

