6720 N Lakewood Ave 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar media room

2BR / 1BA near Loyola Red Line Rehab In Unit W/D - Property Id: 260607



2BR / 1BA Loyola Red Line Adjacent Rehab - In Unit W/D, Modern Kitchen and Finishes!



This two bedroom apartment in between the Loyola and Morse Red Line stops has generously sized bedrooms with excellent closet space. It has been recently rehabbed with modern finishes including:



- Central heat and air conditioning

- IN-UNIT washer and dryer

- Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher

- Dark Wood Cabinetry

- Modern Lighting Fixtures

- Recently Replaced Windows, Plumbing, Electric



In this location you have quick access to Loyola University and the Red Line. Within walking distance of Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Convenience Stores, a Movie Theater, and the Lakefront Beaches!



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6720-n-lakewood-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/260607

Property Id 260607



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5940959)