Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6720 N Lakewood Ave 2

6720 North Lakewood Avenue · (773) 357-7733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6720 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
media room
online portal
Rejuvenated Loyola University - Property Id: 262479

This two bedroom apartment in between the Loyola and Morse Red Line stops has generously sized bedrooms with excellent closet space.

It has been recently rehabbed with modern finishes including:

- Central heat and air conditioning
- IN-UNIT washer and dryer
- Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops
- Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher
- Dark Wood Cabinetry
- Modern Lighting Fixtures
- Recently Replaced Windows, Plumbing, Electric

In this location you have quick access to Loyola University and the Red Line. Within walking distance of Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Convenience Stores, a Movie Theater, and the Lakefront Beaches!

Available June 1st! Virtual and video tours available.

Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262479
Property Id 262479

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5706713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 have any available units?
6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 have?
Some of 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 N Lakewood Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
