6720 N Lakewood Ave 2

Rejuvenated Loyola University - Property Id: 262479



This two bedroom apartment in between the Loyola and Morse Red Line stops has generously sized bedrooms with excellent closet space.



It has been recently rehabbed with modern finishes including:



- Central heat and air conditioning

- IN-UNIT washer and dryer

- Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter tops

- Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher

- Dark Wood Cabinetry

- Modern Lighting Fixtures

- Recently Replaced Windows, Plumbing, Electric



In this location you have quick access to Loyola University and the Red Line. Within walking distance of Coffee Shops, Restaurants, Convenience Stores, a Movie Theater, and the Lakefront Beaches!



Available June 1st! Virtual and video tours available.



Tech Fee includes 200 mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

No Dogs Allowed



