Chicago, IL
6703 N Clark St 3N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6703 N Clark St 3N

6703 North Clark Street · (773) 491-1713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6703 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3N · Avail. Jul 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
dogs allowed
Unit 3N Available 07/01/20 Rogers Park Apartment! Granite and Stainless Steel - Property Id: 274641

Rehabbed 3 BD / 1BA Rogers Park Apartment! Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen incl. Dishwasher. FREE HEAT!

This Three Bedroom, One Bath Apartment in Rogers Park has been Recently Rehabbed! Along Clark Street corridor within walking distance to the Lakefront, Andersonville, Morse Red Line, Metra and Loyola University!

Updated Features Include:

-Large Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space
-Full Modern Kitchen
-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinetry
-Spa-Tiled Bathroom
-Modern Lighting Fixtures
-Hardwood floors Throughout

Laundry in Building!

Heat, Water, and Maintenance Fees Included in Rent

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!

Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274641
Property Id 274641

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5764751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6703 N Clark St 3N have any available units?
6703 N Clark St 3N has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6703 N Clark St 3N have?
Some of 6703 N Clark St 3N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6703 N Clark St 3N currently offering any rent specials?
6703 N Clark St 3N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6703 N Clark St 3N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6703 N Clark St 3N is pet friendly.
Does 6703 N Clark St 3N offer parking?
No, 6703 N Clark St 3N does not offer parking.
Does 6703 N Clark St 3N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6703 N Clark St 3N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6703 N Clark St 3N have a pool?
No, 6703 N Clark St 3N does not have a pool.
Does 6703 N Clark St 3N have accessible units?
No, 6703 N Clark St 3N does not have accessible units.
Does 6703 N Clark St 3N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6703 N Clark St 3N has units with dishwashers.
