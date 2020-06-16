6703 N Clark St 3N

Amenities

Unit 3N Available 07/01/20 Rogers Park Apartment! Granite and Stainless Steel - Property Id: 274641



Rehabbed 3 BD / 1BA Rogers Park Apartment! Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen incl. Dishwasher. FREE HEAT!



This Three Bedroom, One Bath Apartment in Rogers Park has been Recently Rehabbed! Along Clark Street corridor within walking distance to the Lakefront, Andersonville, Morse Red Line, Metra and Loyola University!



Updated Features Include:



-Large Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space

-Full Modern Kitchen

-Stainless Steel Appliances with Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinetry

-Spa-Tiled Bathroom

-Modern Lighting Fixtures

-Hardwood floors Throughout



Laundry in Building!



Heat, Water, and Maintenance Fees Included in Rent



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274641

No Dogs Allowed



