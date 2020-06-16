All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

668 N Wells St 1108

668 N Wells St · (224) 645-1631
Location

668 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
1 bed 1 bath apartment in River North - Property Id: 205373

Located in Chicago's most fun neighborhood, River North. Amenities in this unit include: State of the art fitness center
beautiful landscaped terrace
pool and spa
business center
study lounge
dog run
parking garage
outdoor grill
amazing views of the city
River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment. SAVE $1000 ON SELECT ONE BEDROOMS AND $1500 ON TWO BEDROOMS TOWARDS YOUR FIRST MONTH. APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS AND ADMIN FEE WILL BE WAIVED. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details at (224)-645-1631.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205373
Property Id 205373

(RLNE5468264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 N Wells St 1108 have any available units?
668 N Wells St 1108 has a unit available for $2,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 N Wells St 1108 have?
Some of 668 N Wells St 1108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 N Wells St 1108 currently offering any rent specials?
668 N Wells St 1108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 N Wells St 1108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1108 is pet friendly.
Does 668 N Wells St 1108 offer parking?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1108 does offer parking.
Does 668 N Wells St 1108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 N Wells St 1108 have a pool?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1108 has a pool.
Does 668 N Wells St 1108 have accessible units?
No, 668 N Wells St 1108 does not have accessible units.
Does 668 N Wells St 1108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 N Wells St 1108 has units with dishwashers.
