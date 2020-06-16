668 N Wells St 1108

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in Chicago's most fun neighborhood, River North. Amenities in this unit include: State of the art fitness center

beautiful landscaped terrace

pool and spa

business center

study lounge

dog run

parking garage

outdoor grill

amazing views of the city

River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment. SAVE $1000 ON SELECT ONE BEDROOMS AND $1500 ON TWO BEDROOMS TOWARDS YOUR FIRST MONTH. APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS AND ADMIN FEE WILL BE WAIVED. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details at (224)-645-1631.

