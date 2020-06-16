668 N Wells St 1108

Amenities
1 bed 1 bath apartment in River North - Property Id: 205373
Located in Chicago's most fun neighborhood, River North. Amenities in this unit include: State of the art fitness center
beautiful landscaped terrace
pool and spa
business center
study lounge
dog run
parking garage
outdoor grill
amazing views of the city
River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment. SAVE $1000 ON SELECT ONE BEDROOMS AND $1500 ON TWO BEDROOMS TOWARDS YOUR FIRST MONTH. APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS AND ADMIN FEE WILL BE WAIVED. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change. Call for details at (224)-645-1631.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205373
