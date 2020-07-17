All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

662 W Cornelia Ave 20

662 West Cornelia Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

662 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,238

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
662 W Cornelia 20 - Property Id: 196004

Renovated Lakeview 1 bed huge bedroom PETS ok
Live in beautiful Lakeview! This building features secured entry doors, laundry on-site and is pet friendly. Walking distance to the Red line and express buses which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Edgewater and Evanston. Also near Whole Foods, Jewel and lots of restaurants and nightlife.
This spacious one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, lots of storage and good natural light. The bedroom is very large and can fit a king size bed plus furniture. The bathroom and kitchen are renovated.
No security deposit and Pets ok!

***Note: Price Reflects Net Effective Rent rate - 1st month rent is $1350
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/662-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-20/196004
Property Id 196004

(RLNE5948686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 have any available units?
662 W Cornelia Ave 20 has a unit available for $1,238 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 have?
Some of 662 W Cornelia Ave 20's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 currently offering any rent specials?
662 W Cornelia Ave 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 is pet friendly.
Does 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 offer parking?
No, 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 does not offer parking.
Does 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 have a pool?
No, 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 does not have a pool.
Does 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 have accessible units?
No, 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 W Cornelia Ave 20 has units with dishwashers.
