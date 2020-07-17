662 W Cornelia Ave 20

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

662 W Cornelia 20 - Property Id: 196004



Renovated Lakeview 1 bed huge bedroom PETS ok

Live in beautiful Lakeview! This building features secured entry doors, laundry on-site and is pet friendly. Walking distance to the Red line and express buses which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Uptown, Edgewater and Evanston. Also near Whole Foods, Jewel and lots of restaurants and nightlife.

This spacious one bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, lots of storage and good natural light. The bedroom is very large and can fit a king size bed plus furniture. The bathroom and kitchen are renovated.

No security deposit and Pets ok!



***Note: Price Reflects Net Effective Rent rate - 1st month rent is $1350

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/662-w-cornelia-ave-chicago-il-unit-20/196004

