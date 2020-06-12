All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6618 N Winthrop Ave

6618 North Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6618 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
New Rehab! Granite & Dishwasher. Pet Friendly - Property Id: 249443

] Take a look at this great 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Edgewater, just 1 block to the Red Line. Features include maple kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, deep undermount sink, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, renovated bathroom, dark hardwood floors, spacious living room with gorgeous courtyard view, and high ceilings. Cats and dogs under 50 pounds are welcome.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249443
Property Id 249443

(RLNE5785476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 N Winthrop Ave have any available units?
6618 N Winthrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6618 N Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 6618 N Winthrop Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 N Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6618 N Winthrop Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 N Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6618 N Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6618 N Winthrop Ave offer parking?
No, 6618 N Winthrop Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6618 N Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 N Winthrop Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 N Winthrop Ave have a pool?
No, 6618 N Winthrop Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6618 N Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 6618 N Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 N Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 N Winthrop Ave has units with dishwashers.
