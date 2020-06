Amenities

SUNNY 3BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN KENWOOD - Property Id: 297564



This unit is featuring a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a sun room, and plenty of storage space.



REQUIREMENTS:



MOVE-IN FEE OF $400

CREDIT SCORE MINIMUM OF 525

MUST MAKE 3X'S RENTAL AMOUNT OF $1150 (AT LEAST $3450/MONTH AFTER TAXES)

MUST HAVE PROOF OF INCOME (BANK STATEMENTS AND CHECK STUBS)

NO EVICTIONS

NO BANKRUPTCIES



Contact me to schedule a showing today!



Jasmine Coursey

Leasing Consultant

312-342-0264

JasmineDreamspots@gmail.com

DreamSpots Leasing & Sales

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297564

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847107)