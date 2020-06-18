659 RANDOLPH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bike storage garage

Great One Bed in Fulton Market Area!

Live in the epicenter of the city's trendiest neighborhood with west-facing views of Randolph Street and its culinary offerings. Be the first to rent this owner-occupied one-bedroom with windows overlooking restaurant row, in-unit laundry and a built-in office nook. The building offers 24-hour door staff, a gym, pool/sun deck, bike storage, a dog run and a party room. Heated garage parking is available for $200/month. The Green Line is three blocks away, and Union Station/Ogilvie is even closer. The Blue Line is within walking distance, and for commuters, I-90/94 is just down the street. Pets OK, and two-year lease is preferred. The unit has all the perks of West Loop living without the typical price -- schedule your showing (virtual or in-person,) today!