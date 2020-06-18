All apartments in Chicago
659 RANDOLPH STREET
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:56 AM

659 RANDOLPH STREET

659 West Randolph Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

659 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
Great One Bed in Fulton Market Area!
Live in the epicenter of the city's trendiest neighborhood with west-facing views of Randolph Street and its culinary offerings. Be the first to rent this owner-occupied one-bedroom with windows overlooking restaurant row, in-unit laundry and a built-in office nook. The building offers 24-hour door staff, a gym, pool/sun deck, bike storage, a dog run and a party room. Heated garage parking is available for $200/month. The Green Line is three blocks away, and Union Station/Ogilvie is even closer. The Blue Line is within walking distance, and for commuters, I-90/94 is just down the street. Pets OK, and two-year lease is preferred. The unit has all the perks of West Loop living without the typical price -- schedule your showing (virtual or in-person,) today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 RANDOLPH STREET have any available units?
659 RANDOLPH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 RANDOLPH STREET have?
Some of 659 RANDOLPH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 RANDOLPH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
659 RANDOLPH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 RANDOLPH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 RANDOLPH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 659 RANDOLPH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 659 RANDOLPH STREET does offer parking.
Does 659 RANDOLPH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 RANDOLPH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 RANDOLPH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 659 RANDOLPH STREET has a pool.
Does 659 RANDOLPH STREET have accessible units?
No, 659 RANDOLPH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 659 RANDOLPH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 659 RANDOLPH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
