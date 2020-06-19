All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

656 W Gordon Ter 3E

656 W Gordon Ter · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

656 W Gordon Ter, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3E · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Buena Park! - Property Id: 263449

Huge New 1500 sq ft Newly Rehab ~ Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit with a Jack & Jill Bathroom with the master bedroom. Gorgeous new Dark Hardwood Floors, Large Living Room and Separate Dining room with Tons of Light and a Lake View. Brand New Kitchen with Stainless and Granite ~ New Bathroom with Custom tile ~ Large Bedrooms with big closets, Central Heat and AC, Laundry in unit, new Back Deck and back yard, Lots of storage, Blocks to the train...Walk to the lake PETS WELCOME!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263449
Property Id 263449

(RLNE5705001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 W Gordon Ter 3E have any available units?
656 W Gordon Ter 3E has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 W Gordon Ter 3E have?
Some of 656 W Gordon Ter 3E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 W Gordon Ter 3E currently offering any rent specials?
656 W Gordon Ter 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 W Gordon Ter 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 W Gordon Ter 3E is pet friendly.
Does 656 W Gordon Ter 3E offer parking?
No, 656 W Gordon Ter 3E does not offer parking.
Does 656 W Gordon Ter 3E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 W Gordon Ter 3E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 W Gordon Ter 3E have a pool?
No, 656 W Gordon Ter 3E does not have a pool.
Does 656 W Gordon Ter 3E have accessible units?
No, 656 W Gordon Ter 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 656 W Gordon Ter 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 W Gordon Ter 3E has units with dishwashers.
