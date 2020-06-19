656 W Gordon Ter 3E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Buena Park! - Property Id: 263449



Huge New 1500 sq ft Newly Rehab ~ Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit with a Jack & Jill Bathroom with the master bedroom. Gorgeous new Dark Hardwood Floors, Large Living Room and Separate Dining room with Tons of Light and a Lake View. Brand New Kitchen with Stainless and Granite ~ New Bathroom with Custom tile ~ Large Bedrooms with big closets, Central Heat and AC, Laundry in unit, new Back Deck and back yard, Lots of storage, Blocks to the train...Walk to the lake PETS WELCOME!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263449

