645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

New Studio in Beautiful Streeterville



Steal on spacious studio steps to everything Streeterville has to offer! Blocks away from Northwestern, the lakefront, Navy Pier, Michigan Ave, River North & more!

Completely upgraded unit throughout -

Hardwood floors

Granite counters and stainless steel appliances

Breakfast bar

Walk-in closet and great storage space

Large windows with great views



Amenities:

Large fitness center

Indoor pool

Wifi lounge

Resident lounge

Hot tub

On-site high tech laundry facility

24/7 door staff

Package receiving



[Virtual Tours Available]



Laurin Bello, Broker.

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

