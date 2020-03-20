All apartments in Chicago
645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406
645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406

645 N McClurg Ct · (312) 614-9439
Location

645 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 5406 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
New Studio in Beautiful Streeterville - Property Id: 260012

Steal on spacious studio steps to everything Streeterville has to offer! Blocks away from Northwestern, the lakefront, Navy Pier, Michigan Ave, River North & more!
Completely upgraded unit throughout -
Hardwood floors
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances
Breakfast bar
Walk-in closet and great storage space
Large windows with great views

Amenities:
Large fitness center
Indoor pool
Wifi lounge
Resident lounge
Hot tub
On-site high tech laundry facility
24/7 door staff
Package receiving

[Virtual Tours Available]

Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260012
Property Id 260012

(RLNE5695436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 have any available units?
645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 has a unit available for $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 have?
Some of 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 currently offering any rent specials?
645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 is pet friendly.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 offer parking?
No, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 does not offer parking.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 have a pool?
Yes, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 has a pool.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 have accessible units?
No, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 5406 has units with dishwashers.
