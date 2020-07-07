All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905

645 N McClurg Ct · (312) 614-9439
Location

645 N McClurg Ct, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2905 · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Amazing 1Bed in prime Streeterville location! - Property Id: 260027

Steal on spacious 1Bed steps to everything Streeterville has to offer! Blocks away from Northwestern, the lakefront, Navy Pier, Michigan Ave, River North & more!
Completely upgraded unit throughout -
Hardwood floors
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances
Breakfast bar
Walk-in closet and great storage space
Large windows with great views

Amenities:
Large fitness center
Indoor pool
Wifi lounge
Resident lounge
Hot tub
On-site high tech laundry facility
24/7 door staff
Package receiving

[Virtual Tours Available]

Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/645-n-mcclurg-ct-chicago-il-unit-2905/260027
Property Id 260027

(RLNE5955250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 have any available units?
645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 have?
Some of 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 currently offering any rent specials?
645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 is pet friendly.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 offer parking?
No, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 does not offer parking.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 have a pool?
Yes, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 has a pool.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 have accessible units?
No, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905 has units with dishwashers.
