645 N Mcclurg Ct 2905

Amazing 1Bed in prime Streeterville location! - Property Id: 260027
Steal on spacious 1Bed steps to everything Streeterville has to offer! Blocks away from Northwestern, the lakefront, Navy Pier, Michigan Ave, River North & more!
Completely upgraded unit throughout -
Hardwood floors
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances
Breakfast bar
Walk-in closet and great storage space
Large windows with great views
Amenities:
Large fitness center
Indoor pool
Wifi lounge
Resident lounge
Hot tub
On-site high tech laundry facility
24/7 door staff
Package receiving
Laurin Bello, Broker.
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
