645 KINGSBURY

*Email, please, for fastest response*Available JULY 1! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath available in River North at Admiral's Pointe! Unit looks north and features floor to ceiling windows, master bath, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closet, private balcony. HEAT, WATER, FITNESS CTR AND INDOOR HEATED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN RENT! 24hr door service, exercise room, party room, extra storage locker & great park across the street! EZ commute: near Chicago Brown Line station and Ohio feeder ramp to 90/94. 10 minute walk to Michigan Ave!NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME MOVE-IN FEE. $50 APP FEE, PER TENANT 18. VERIFIABLE INCOME APPROX $85,000, CLEAN BACKGROUNDS. Condo association fees: $250 non-refundable move in fee, $500 refundable move in deposit, $250 new lease processing fee, $125 annual pet fee **EMAILS ONLY PLEASE, FOR FASTEST MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE**Listed by Licensed IL Leasing AgentASHLEY BOGERT - Westward360, LLC