All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 645 KINGSBURY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
645 KINGSBURY
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

645 KINGSBURY

645 N Kingsbury St · (312) 324-0470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

645 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
*Email, please, for fastest response*Available JULY 1! Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath available in River North at Admiral's Pointe! Unit looks north and features floor to ceiling windows, master bath, in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closet, private balcony. HEAT, WATER, FITNESS CTR AND INDOOR HEATED PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN RENT! 24hr door service, exercise room, party room, extra storage locker & great park across the street! EZ commute: near Chicago Brown Line station and Ohio feeder ramp to 90/94. 10 minute walk to Michigan Ave!NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONE-TIME MOVE-IN FEE. $50 APP FEE, PER TENANT 18. VERIFIABLE INCOME APPROX $85,000, CLEAN BACKGROUNDS. Condo association fees: $250 non-refundable move in fee, $500 refundable move in deposit, $250 new lease processing fee, $125 annual pet fee **EMAILS ONLY PLEASE, FOR FASTEST MOST THOROUGH RESPONSE**Listed by Licensed IL Leasing AgentASHLEY BOGERT - Westward360, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 KINGSBURY have any available units?
645 KINGSBURY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 KINGSBURY have?
Some of 645 KINGSBURY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 KINGSBURY currently offering any rent specials?
645 KINGSBURY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 KINGSBURY pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 KINGSBURY is pet friendly.
Does 645 KINGSBURY offer parking?
Yes, 645 KINGSBURY does offer parking.
Does 645 KINGSBURY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 KINGSBURY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 KINGSBURY have a pool?
No, 645 KINGSBURY does not have a pool.
Does 645 KINGSBURY have accessible units?
No, 645 KINGSBURY does not have accessible units.
Does 645 KINGSBURY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 KINGSBURY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 645 KINGSBURY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

450 W. Melrose
450 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1849-51 W Cornelia / 3449-55 N Wolcott
1849 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity