6441 N Damen Ave 2e
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6441 N Damen Ave 2e

6441 North Damen Avenue · (847) 331-6307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6441 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2e · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bed, 2 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 290838

3 bed, 2 bath unit is located on Damen ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Cermak Market, S & C Electric Company, Ghareeb Nawaz, US Postal Service and Villa Palermo Pizza. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. . Parking available for $125 a month

Amenities
* Hardwood floors
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Balcony
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* In unit Laundry
* Central Heat & Air
* 1 Master bedroom
* Other bedroom fits Queens
* Pet friendly -
* Pet fee $350
* Tenant responsible for Electric, gas and cooking gas &(Sewer, water, trash) $90/monthly for 3 bedroom
* Move in fee $500

**Requirements**
* 650 credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No eviction
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable. Please meet requirements.**
***Contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.***

Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290838
Property Id 290838

(RLNE5820692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 N Damen Ave 2e have any available units?
6441 N Damen Ave 2e has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 N Damen Ave 2e have?
Some of 6441 N Damen Ave 2e's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 N Damen Ave 2e currently offering any rent specials?
6441 N Damen Ave 2e isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 N Damen Ave 2e pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 N Damen Ave 2e is pet friendly.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave 2e offer parking?
Yes, 6441 N Damen Ave 2e does offer parking.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave 2e have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6441 N Damen Ave 2e offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave 2e have a pool?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave 2e does not have a pool.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave 2e have accessible units?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave 2e does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave 2e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6441 N Damen Ave 2e has units with dishwashers.
