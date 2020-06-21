6441 N Damen Ave 2e

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bed, 2 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 290838



3 bed, 2 bath unit is located on Damen ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Cermak Market, S & C Electric Company, Ghareeb Nawaz, US Postal Service and Villa Palermo Pizza. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. . Parking available for $125 a month



Amenities

* Hardwood floors

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Balcony

* Microwave

* Dishwasher

* Garbage Disposal

* In unit Laundry

* Central Heat & Air

* 1 Master bedroom

* Other bedroom fits Queens

* Pet friendly -

* Pet fee $350

* Tenant responsible for Electric, gas and cooking gas &(Sewer, water, trash) $90/monthly for 3 bedroom

* Move in fee $500



**Requirements**

* 650 credit score

* Make 3x the rent

* No eviction

* No bankruptcies

* NO EXCEPTIONS

**Application fees are non refundable. Please meet requirements.**

***Contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.***



Michael Robinson

847-331-6307

Landstar Realty Group

1611 Montrose ave

Chicago, IL 60613

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290838

Property Id 290838



(RLNE5820692)