6441 N Damen Ave 2e

Amenities
3 bed, 2 bath in West Rogers Park - Property Id: 290838
3 bed, 2 bath unit is located on Damen ave in West Rogers Park. Close to Cermak Market, S & C Electric Company, Ghareeb Nawaz, US Postal Service and Villa Palermo Pizza. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. . Parking available for $125 a month
Amenities
* Hardwood floors
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Balcony
* Microwave
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* In unit Laundry
* Central Heat & Air
* 1 Master bedroom
* Other bedroom fits Queens
* Pet friendly -
* Pet fee $350
* Tenant responsible for Electric, gas and cooking gas &(Sewer, water, trash) $90/monthly for 3 bedroom
* Move in fee $500
**Requirements**
* 650 credit score
* Make 3x the rent
* No eviction
* No bankruptcies
* NO EXCEPTIONS
**Application fees are non refundable. Please meet requirements.**
***Contact Landstar listing agent for all info and applications regarding the unit. As availability is subject to change.***
Michael Robinson
847-331-6307
Landstar Realty Group
1611 Montrose ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290838
Property Id 290838
(RLNE5820692)