6435 N DAMEN AVE
6435 N DAMEN AVE

6435 North Damen Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
6435 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
hot tub
Spacious Two Bedroom in West Ridge!
These condo-quality apartments on Damen Avenue are perfect homes for families or roommates. Each apartment includes its own private balcony that serve as the ideal space to entertain guests on warm summer nights or enjoy a sunny day. Small courtyard with beautiful landscaping provides a daily dose of greenery and flowers. In front of this building is a small, gated yard where kids can play or dogs can get their energy out. This residential street provides nearby restaurants, boutiques, and local businesses on Devon Avenuevery convenient for non-drivers. A CTA bus route stops at the corner of Devon and Damen as well, which is just down the block. Loyola University is a seven-minute drive from your doorstep! These renovated apartments showcase exposed brick walls, hardwood flooring, renovated bathrooms, and modernized kitchens. Upgraded bathroom finishes include jetted spa-style tubs and sienna porcelain tiling. Revamped kitchen finishes include cherry wood cabinetry, black stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Washers and dryers are included in the apartment as well. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 6435 N DAMEN AVE have any available units?
6435 N DAMEN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6435 N DAMEN AVE have?
Some of 6435 N DAMEN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6435 N DAMEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6435 N DAMEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 N DAMEN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 N DAMEN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6435 N DAMEN AVE offer parking?
No, 6435 N DAMEN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6435 N DAMEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6435 N DAMEN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 N DAMEN AVE have a pool?
No, 6435 N DAMEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6435 N DAMEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 6435 N DAMEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 N DAMEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 N DAMEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
