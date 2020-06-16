6435 N DAMEN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard hot tub

Spacious Two Bedroom in West Ridge!

These condo-quality apartments on Damen Avenue are perfect homes for families or roommates. Each apartment includes its own private balcony that serve as the ideal space to entertain guests on warm summer nights or enjoy a sunny day. Small courtyard with beautiful landscaping provides a daily dose of greenery and flowers. In front of this building is a small, gated yard where kids can play or dogs can get their energy out. This residential street provides nearby restaurants, boutiques, and local businesses on Devon Avenuevery convenient for non-drivers. A CTA bus route stops at the corner of Devon and Damen as well, which is just down the block. Loyola University is a seven-minute drive from your doorstep! These renovated apartments showcase exposed brick walls, hardwood flooring, renovated bathrooms, and modernized kitchens. Upgraded bathroom finishes include jetted spa-style tubs and sienna porcelain tiling. Revamped kitchen finishes include cherry wood cabinetry, black stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Washers and dryers are included in the apartment as well. *Photos may be of similar unit*