Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

6416 N PAULINA ST

6416 North Paulina Street · (805) 901-2656
Location

6416 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
media room
2 bed 2 bath in Roger's Park w/ dishwasher, in-unit laundry & ss appliances avail now!
Beautiful 2 bed/ 2 bath in Roger's Park. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters and SS appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Two bedrooms, both with built-in closets. Washer/ dryer in-unit, central air and heat, easy street parking. Available now! Head to Rogers Park to find architectural gems, authentic global eateries, and a cutting-edge theatre scene, all nestled in this welcoming lakefront enclave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 N PAULINA ST have any available units?
6416 N PAULINA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6416 N PAULINA ST have?
Some of 6416 N PAULINA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 N PAULINA ST currently offering any rent specials?
6416 N PAULINA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 N PAULINA ST pet-friendly?
No, 6416 N PAULINA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6416 N PAULINA ST offer parking?
No, 6416 N PAULINA ST does not offer parking.
Does 6416 N PAULINA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6416 N PAULINA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 N PAULINA ST have a pool?
No, 6416 N PAULINA ST does not have a pool.
Does 6416 N PAULINA ST have accessible units?
No, 6416 N PAULINA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 N PAULINA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 N PAULINA ST has units with dishwashers.
