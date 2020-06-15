6416 N PAULINA ST

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed/ 2 bath in Roger's Park. Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters and SS appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Two bedrooms, both with built-in closets. Washer/ dryer in-unit, central air and heat, easy street parking. Available now! Head to Rogers Park to find architectural gems, authentic global eateries, and a cutting-edge theatre scene, all nestled in this welcoming lakefront enclave.