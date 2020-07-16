All apartments in Chicago
6401 North Damen Avenue
6401 North Damen Avenue

Location

6401 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW! Live on the edge of West Ridge and enjoy the restaurants and amenities of Edgewater and Roger's Park. This 2-bed unit has been completely redone with everything from floor to ceiling replaced. Porcelain wood floors throughout and black appliances with granite countertops and maple cabinets. Brand new granite bath with brushed nickel finishes. Easy access to the Union Pacific Metra, Yellow/Red/Purple lines, and Bus Lines. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Woof and purr friendly. Walk Score 81 | Public Transit: 0.8 Mi to UP-N Union Pacific North | 1 Mi to Red Line | 155 bus line right outside the door | 22/36/49B/151 bus lines all within 0.5 Mi. 11-minute Lyft, 32-minute L ride, or a 19-minute cycle to Evanston. 27-minute Lyft, or a 47-minute L ride to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
6401 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 6401 North Damen Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6401 North Damen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6401 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
No, 6401 North Damen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6401 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 North Damen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 6401 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6401 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6401 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
