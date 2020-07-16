6401 North Damen Avenue

Amenities

Available NOW! Live on the edge of West Ridge and enjoy the restaurants and amenities of Edgewater and Roger's Park. This 2-bed unit has been completely redone with everything from floor to ceiling replaced. Porcelain wood floors throughout and black appliances with granite countertops and maple cabinets. Brand new granite bath with brushed nickel finishes. Easy access to the Union Pacific Metra, Yellow/Red/Purple lines, and Bus Lines. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Woof and purr friendly. Walk Score 81 | Public Transit: 0.8 Mi to UP-N Union Pacific North | 1 Mi to Red Line | 155 bus line right outside the door | 22/36/49B/151 bus lines all within 0.5 Mi. 11-minute Lyft, 32-minute L ride, or a 19-minute cycle to Evanston. 27-minute Lyft, or a 47-minute L ride to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone!