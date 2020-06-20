639 W Sheridan Rd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Updated Kitchen w/ Dishwasher. Marble bath - Property Id: 281900



Conveniently located off Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood, excellent transportation, shopping, nightlife, and restaurants are at your fingertips. Spend the day at the lakefront, Waveland Golf Course, or Belmont Harbor. Don't miss out on the excitement of Wrigley Field just around the corner! This building raises the bar to any other address in this North Side neighborhood. Amazingly spacious renovated studio, one, and two bedroom apartments feature granite counter tops, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, generous closet space, and parking options.



Miguel Tineo

Leasig Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

