Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

639 W Sheridan Rd

639 West Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

639 West Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated Kitchen w/ Dishwasher. Marble bath - Property Id: 281900

Conveniently located off Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood, excellent transportation, shopping, nightlife, and restaurants are at your fingertips. Spend the day at the lakefront, Waveland Golf Course, or Belmont Harbor. Don't miss out on the excitement of Wrigley Field just around the corner! This building raises the bar to any other address in this North Side neighborhood. Amazingly spacious renovated studio, one, and two bedroom apartments feature granite counter tops, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, generous closet space, and parking options.

Miguel Tineo
Leasig Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281900
Property Id 281900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 W Sheridan Rd have any available units?
639 W Sheridan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 W Sheridan Rd have?
Some of 639 W Sheridan Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 W Sheridan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
639 W Sheridan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 W Sheridan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 639 W Sheridan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 639 W Sheridan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 639 W Sheridan Rd does offer parking.
Does 639 W Sheridan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 W Sheridan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 W Sheridan Rd have a pool?
No, 639 W Sheridan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 639 W Sheridan Rd have accessible units?
No, 639 W Sheridan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 639 W Sheridan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 W Sheridan Rd has units with dishwashers.
