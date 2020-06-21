All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
629 W Cornelia Ave 2e
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

629 W Cornelia Ave 2e

629 W Cornelia Ave · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

629 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2e · Avail. now

$1,547

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Lakeview! - Property Id: 218706

Great 1 bedroom in East Lakeview featuring hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room & dining room, and dishwasher. Laundry on site. Amazing location with Jewel, Treasure Island, and Whole Foods all in walking distance. Easy access to the Lake, transportation, shopping, restaurants and more! Cats welcome, sorry no dogs. *Photos may be of a similar unit in building
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218706
Property Id 218706

(RLNE5805106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e have any available units?
629 W Cornelia Ave 2e has a unit available for $1,547 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e have?
Some of 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e currently offering any rent specials?
629 W Cornelia Ave 2e isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e is pet friendly.
Does 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e offer parking?
No, 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e does not offer parking.
Does 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e have a pool?
No, 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e does not have a pool.
Does 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e have accessible units?
No, 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e does not have accessible units.
Does 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 629 W Cornelia Ave 2e?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
5706 S Blackstone Ave
5706 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610
5036 W Quincy St
5036 West Quincy Street
Chicago, IL 60644
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity