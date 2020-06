Amenities

STUNNING condo in great location! This rehabbed 2bed/1ba unit features in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and fireplace. Charming side balcony right off the kitchen. Terrific location! Quiet, tree-lined street right by the lake. Walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and nightlife in Lakeview. Conveniently located near Lake Shore Express Buses, Broadway Bus and Lake Shore Drive.