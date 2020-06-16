621 ARMITAGE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

3 bed, 2 bath prime Lincoln Park location

This is a top floor 3 bed, 2 bath available June 1. Updated kitchen and features throughout the apt. Hardwood flooring. Large bedrooms that fit queen beds, dresser and lots of closet space. Apt has in-unit laundry, central air/heat, dishwasher, microwave and lots more. Great walk up bldg with 7 units that is an 8 min walk to the Armitage brown line or walk to the lake. Easy parking on Armitage or the permitted side streets. Large shared patio in the backyard of the bldg for grilling and gathering. No dogs.