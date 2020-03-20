All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 617 W Surf.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
617 W Surf
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

617 W Surf

617 West Surf Street · (773) 895-8044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

617 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just renovated 2bd 2ba duplex close to everything! - Property Id: 263132

Spacious completely rehabbed East Lakeview 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex condo. Hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C and gas heat. Wood burning fireplace. New baths and fixtures. New Stove and dishwasher. New sink and Granite countertops. Separate family room on each floor. Large bedrooms, great closet space, free laundry, private balcony. 1 outdoor parking space available ($200). Building features common outdoor patio! Great location close to transportation, shopping, grocery, restaurants, nightlife and more! One year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263132
Property Id 263132

(RLNE5704754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 W Surf have any available units?
617 W Surf has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 W Surf have?
Some of 617 W Surf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 W Surf currently offering any rent specials?
617 W Surf isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 W Surf pet-friendly?
No, 617 W Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 617 W Surf offer parking?
Yes, 617 W Surf does offer parking.
Does 617 W Surf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 W Surf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W Surf have a pool?
No, 617 W Surf does not have a pool.
Does 617 W Surf have accessible units?
No, 617 W Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 W Surf has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 617 W Surf?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2237 North Bissell St. Apt.
2237 North Bissell Street
Chicago, IL 60614
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Twin Towers
1649 E 50th St
Chicago, IL 60615
5507-5509 S Hyde Park Boulevard
5507 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
1154-56 E. 56th Street
1154 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
The Van Buren
808 West Van Buren Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity