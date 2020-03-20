617 W Surf

Amenities

Spacious completely rehabbed East Lakeview 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex condo. Hardwood floors throughout. Central A/C and gas heat. Wood burning fireplace. New baths and fixtures. New Stove and dishwasher. New sink and Granite countertops. Separate family room on each floor. Large bedrooms, great closet space, free laundry, private balcony. 1 outdoor parking space available ($200). Building features common outdoor patio! Great location close to transportation, shopping, grocery, restaurants, nightlife and more! One year lease.

